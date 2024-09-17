September 16, 2024_ Hun Manet, Prime Minister of Cambodia, said that quality standards in the healthcare sector should not be compromised, but rather improved. He emphasized the importance of having clear and high standards in training doctors to ensure quality healthcare. His stance aims to strengthen the professionalism and skills of medical personnel in the country. These statements were made amid growing public health concerns in Cambodia, as reported by kohsantepheapdaily.com.kh. Cambodia, a Southeast Asian country, is seeking to improve its healthcare system to meet current and future health challenges.