Cambodia: Hun Manet to attend ASEAN summit with bilateral meetings planned

Lunedì 07 Ottobre 2024
07 ottobre 2024 | 12.29
Redazione Adnkronos
October 7, 2024_ Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet will attend the ASEAN Summit next week, aiming to discuss important issues with regional leaders. During the meeting, bilateral talks are expected with representatives of neighboring countries such as Vietnam, Laos and Thailand. In addition, there are possibilities of meetings with China and other high-level leaders. Hun Manet's participation in the summit highlights the importance of regional cooperation to address common challenges. The news was reported by kohsantepheapdaily.com.kh. The ASEAN Summit is an important platform for dialogue and cooperation among Southeast Asian countries.

