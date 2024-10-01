Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 01 Ottobre 2024
Cambodia: Hun Manet to Participate in Angkor International Marathon

01 ottobre 2024 | 12.40
Redazione Adnkronos
September 30, 2024_ Hun Manet, the Prime Minister of Cambodia, will participate in the 29th Angkor International Marathon, running a distance of 5 kilometers. The event will take place on December 1, 2024 in front of the famous temple of Angkor Wat, with over 8,300 participants already registered, including 2,300 from abroad. The Secretary General of the National Olympic Committee of Cambodia, Vath Chamroeun, said that the presence of the Prime Minister will not create tension among the runners, but will contribute to an atmosphere of safety and stability. The news was reported by thmeythmey.com. The event aims to improve the organization compared to the previous year, ensuring international standards for the safety and well-being of participants.

