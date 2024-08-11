Cambodia: Hun Manet visits flood-hit areas in Kampong Thom

August 10, 2024_ Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet has conducted an inspection of the flooded areas of Kampong Thom province, especially in Kampong Ko village. During the visit, he inspected the construction work of two dams, one in Kampong Ko and the other in Stung Slab, to address flood issues. This initiative aims to ensure the safety and protection of local communities from the consequences of floods. The visit took place in an atmosphere of care and responsibility towards the needs of citizens, as reported by kohsantepheapdaily.com.kh. Floods are a recurring problem in Cambodia, and the government is trying to implement structural solutions to mitigate damage and improve the resilience of infrastructure.