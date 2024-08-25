Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Domenica 25 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 13:14
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Cambodia: Hun Many opens workshop on new UYFC vision

August 24, 2024_ Hun Many, President of the Youth Federation of Cambodia (UYFC), inaugurated a dissemination workshop on the “UYFC Concept Paper 2.0”...

Cambodia: Hun Many opens workshop on new UYFC vision
25 agosto 2024 | 12.58
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

August 24, 2024_ Hun Many, President of the Youth Federation of Cambodia (UYFC), inaugurated a dissemination workshop on the “UYFC Concept Paper 2.0” at Sokha Hotel in Phnom Penh. The event was attended by around 800 UYFC leaders and members, highlighting the importance of youth in the future of the country. During the workshop, new approaches and strategies to engage Cambodian youth in social and political activities were discussed. The Youth Federation of Cambodia is an organization that promotes youth engagement and capacity building among the country’s youth, according to akp.gov.kh. The meeting represents a significant step towards innovation and modernization of youth activities in Cambodia.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Hun Many opens workshop dissemination workshop workshop corso di specializzazione
Vedi anche
News to go
In Europa morti per caldo potrebbero triplicare entro 2100
News to go
Bonus studenti fuori sede, prevista un’agevolazione
News to go
Legge Bossi-Fini, Lollobrigida: "Va modificata"
Naufragio Palermo, il pm: "Solo dopo analisi relitto capiremo cosa è successo" - Video
News to go
"Hamas vuole colpire cittadini israeliani all'estero", la nuova strategia
News to go
Naufragio Bayesian, Procura dispone autopsie su vittime
News to go
Elezioni Usa, Kamala Harris accetta la nomination per la presidenza
Ius Scholae, Tajani insiste. Fatelli d'Italia: "No in programma governo"
News to go
Torna il caldo, domani 12 città da bollino giallo: picchi fino a 38 gradi
News to go
Gelato, Germania principale produttore in Ue nel 2023
News to go
Stop rate mutui per meteo estremo: ecco dove
News to go
Naufragio Palermo, proseguono ricerche dispersi: ultime news


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza