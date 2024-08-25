Cambodia: Hun Many opens workshop on new UYFC vision

August 24, 2024_ Hun Many, President of the Youth Federation of Cambodia (UYFC), inaugurated a dissemination workshop on the “UYFC Concept Paper 2.0” at Sokha Hotel in Phnom Penh. The event was attended by around 800 UYFC leaders and members, highlighting the importance of youth in the future of the country. During the workshop, new approaches and strategies to engage Cambodian youth in social and political activities were discussed. The Youth Federation of Cambodia is an organization that promotes youth engagement and capacity building among the country’s youth, according to akp.gov.kh. The meeting represents a significant step towards innovation and modernization of youth activities in Cambodia.