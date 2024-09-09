Cambodia: Hun Sen attends international forum in South Korea

September 09, 2024_ Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen will attend an international forum in South Korea from September 9 to 13, 2024, with the theme "Journey Towards Coexistence." During the event, Hun Sen will lead a high-level delegation and participate in important official ceremonies. This forum aims to promote peace and cooperation among nations, addressing global issues of importance. The Cambodian leader's participation underscores Cambodia's commitment to international dialogue and finding shared solutions. The news was reported by kohsantepheapdaily.com.kh. South Korea is an important trade and political partner for Cambodia, and this meeting is an opportunity to further strengthen ties between the two countries.