Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 09 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:51
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Cambodia: Hun Sen attends international forum in South Korea

September 09, 2024_ Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen will attend an international forum in South Korea from September 9 to 13, 2024, with the theme...

Cambodia: Hun Sen attends international forum in South Korea
09 settembre 2024 | 12.28
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 09, 2024_ Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen will attend an international forum in South Korea from September 9 to 13, 2024, with the theme "Journey Towards Coexistence." During the event, Hun Sen will lead a high-level delegation and participate in important official ceremonies. This forum aims to promote peace and cooperation among nations, addressing global issues of importance. The Cambodian leader's participation underscores Cambodia's commitment to international dialogue and finding shared solutions. The news was reported by kohsantepheapdaily.com.kh. South Korea is an important trade and political partner for Cambodia, and this meeting is an opportunity to further strengthen ties between the two countries.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Hun Sen attends international forum Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen Hun Sen will lead forum
Vedi anche
News to go
Clima, Copernicus: "Estate 2024 la più calda di sempre"
News to go
Inflazione 2024, in 65 città prezzi in crescita del 1,2%
News to go
Volotea, aumento di capitale e nuove rotte: tutte le novità
News to go
Meloni: "Pensioni minime sono una nostra priorità"
News to go
Papa Francesco affronta il viaggio più lungo: 4 Stati in due continenti
News to go
Scuola, allarme sindacati: "Autorizzato solo il 70% dei posti vacanti"
News to go
Lavoro, Istat: tasso disoccupazione scende al 6,5%
News to go
Vacanze, ultimo weekend di controesodo
News to go
Frana nel casertano, continuano le ricerche di madre e figlio
News to go
Blue Economy, Italia sempre più leader globale con oltre 7.500 km di costa
News to go
Caldo, Roma e Latina oggi da bollino rosso
News to go
Ius scholae, Tajani: "Governo non corre rischi"


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza