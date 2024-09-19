Cambodia: Hun Sen launches flood preparations

September 18, 2024_ Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen has issued a special message to prepare local authorities and the military to respond to floods. Due to heavy rains caused by a typhoon, the government is on alert for possible flooding in nearby provinces. Hun Sen urged governors to closely monitor the situation and ensure the safety of citizens and their property. He also ordered the dispatch of resources and materials for relief operations. This was reported by freshnewsasia.com. Flooding poses a significant threat to Cambodia, a country known for its agriculture and vulnerable communities.