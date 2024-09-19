Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 19 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:38
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Cambodia: Hun Sen launches flood preparations

September 18, 2024_ Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen has issued a special message to prepare local authorities and the military to respond to floods....

Cambodia: Hun Sen launches flood preparations
19 settembre 2024 | 12.30
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 18, 2024_ Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen has issued a special message to prepare local authorities and the military to respond to floods. Due to heavy rains caused by a typhoon, the government is on alert for possible flooding in nearby provinces. Hun Sen urged governors to closely monitor the situation and ensure the safety of citizens and their property. He also ordered the dispatch of resources and materials for relief operations. This was reported by freshnewsasia.com. Flooding poses a significant threat to Cambodia, a country known for its agriculture and vulnerable communities.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
has issued Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen flooding poses local authorities
Vedi anche
News to go
Maltempo Emilia-Romagna, piogge torrenziali ed esondazioni: la situazione
News to go
Google, stop da Tribunale Ue a multa da 1,5 miliardi di euro
Antonio Marras omaggia Anna Maria Pierangeli e la Hollywood di James Dean
News to go
Usa, Donald Trump lancia una piattaforma di criptovalute
News to go
Nuova commissione Ue, la squadra di Ursula
News to go
Coldiretti: "Export del cibo cresce del doppio (+15,7%) a luglio"
News to go
Meloni: "Illustrato a Starmer modello Albania, no timori per soluzioni nuove"
News to go
Open Arms, Procura chiede 6 anni per Salvini
News to go
Torna il rito delle conserve fai da te
News to go
Covid, 8,4 milioni di dosi per nuova campagna vaccini
News to go
Papa: "Harris o Trump? Entrambi sono contro la vita"
News to go
Maltempo sull'Italia, le previsioni meteo


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza