05 August 2024_ The President of the Cambodian Senate, Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, received a courtesy visit from the Japanese Defense Minister, H.E. Kihara Minoru, during which the desire to intensify military cooperation between Cambodia and Japan was expressed. Kihara praised the Comprehensive Partnership Agreement signed in 2023, underlining the importance of collaboration in the fields of security and defense. Hun Sen confirmed that relations between the two countries will continue to prosper under his successor, Samdech Moha Borvor Thipadei Hun Manet. The source of this information is akp.gov.kh. Cambodia, which has historically supported Japan, has also expressed interest in Japanese investment in the construction of the Funan Techo Canal, a key project for the country's river transportation and economic growth.