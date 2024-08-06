Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 06 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 13:08
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Cambodia: Hun Sen meets Japanese Defense Minister to strengthen military cooperation

05 August 2024_ The President of the Cambodian Senate, Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, received a courtesy visit from the Japanese...

Cambodia: Hun Sen meets Japanese Defense Minister to strengthen military cooperation
06 agosto 2024 | 12.29
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

05 August 2024_ The President of the Cambodian Senate, Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, received a courtesy visit from the Japanese Defense Minister, H.E. Kihara Minoru, during which the desire to intensify military cooperation between Cambodia and Japan was expressed. Kihara praised the Comprehensive Partnership Agreement signed in 2023, underlining the importance of collaboration in the fields of security and defense. Hun Sen confirmed that relations between the two countries will continue to prosper under his successor, Samdech Moha Borvor Thipadei Hun Manet. The source of this information is akp.gov.kh. Cambodia, which has historically supported Japan, has also expressed interest in Japanese investment in the construction of the Funan Techo Canal, a key project for the country's river transportation and economic growth.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
supported Japan confirmed that relations between Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen Giappone
Vedi anche
News to go
Toti, processo immediato al via il 5 novembre
News to go
Guerra in Medio Oriente, ultime news di oggi
News to go
Esodo estivo, bollino nero per il primo weekend di agosto
News to go
Covid Italia, impennata di contagi: in 7 giorni +26%
News to go
Strage di Bologna, 44 anni fa l’attentato. Mattarella: "Ferita insanabile"
Olimpiadi Parigi 2024, le news di oggi 2 agosto - Video
Parigi 2024, chef Oldani: "Cucinare per gli Azzurri una bella sfida"
News to go
Maxi operazione antimafia a Catania, 13 arresti
Stop al lavoro dalle 12.30 alle 16, chi riguarda e le regioni coinvolte
News to go
Autonomia, raggiunte 500mila firme per referendum
News to go
Toti torna libero, gip Genova revoca domiciliari
News to go
Caldo record e afa in tutta Italia, oggi 12 città da bollino rosso


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza