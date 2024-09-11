Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 11 Settembre 2024
Cambodia: Hun Sen meets with South Korean National Assembly Speaker

11 settembre 2024
Redazione Adnkronos
September 10, 2024_ Cambodian Senate Speaker Hun Sen met with South Korean National Assembly Speaker Woo Won-Shik to discuss cooperation issues between the two countries. During the meeting, Woo praised Hun Sen's leadership, noting the progress in the bilateral relationship that began in 1997. Both leaders expressed their hope for further development of friendly relations and economic cooperation. The news was reported by freshnewsasia.com. Cambodia and South Korea have strengthened economic and political ties in recent years, with increased Korean investment in the country. In addition, a special economic zone is expected to be established to further facilitate trade.

