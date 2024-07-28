Cambodia: Hun Sen reassures the country's territorial sovereignty

July 27, 2024_ Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen responded to citizens' concerns regarding the possible loss of territory under the CLV Triangle regional cooperation. In a Facebook post, he said the government was working to strengthen national borders and denied that Cambodia was ceding territory to Vietnam or Laos. Hun Sen stressed that each nation maintains its own sovereignty and that citizens cannot enter Vietnam or Laos without permission, and vice versa. The news was reported by freshnewsasia.com. Furthermore, the Prime Minister highlighted the importance of economic cooperation and security in the region, highlighting the progress achieved over the last 25 years.