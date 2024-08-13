Cambodia: Hun Sen warns against illegal protests in the country

Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 13 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 12:59
13 agosto 2024 | 12.35
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

August 12, 2024_ Hun Sen, former Prime Minister of Cambodia and current Senate President, has warned against illegal demonstrations in the country, urging citizens not to follow the incitements of outside groups. His statement was issued in response to calls by opponents to protest against a development project in the Cambodia-Laos-Vietnam Triangle region. Hun Sen stressed the importance of maintaining peace and political stability, warning that the actions of some groups could lead to disastrous consequences for the nation. The news was reported by freshnewsasia.com. The leader also reiterated that the government will not tolerate attempts by a few individuals to destabilize the population of 17 million.

in Evidenza