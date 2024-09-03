Cambodia: Hun Sen's government prepares 2025 national elections

September 2, 2024_ The Cambodian government, led by Hun Sen, has announced that it will hold a national election in October 2024, in preparation for the 2025 vote. The election has been promised to be freer and fairer than the 2020 election, despite continued instability caused by civil war in some areas of the country. The results of the October election will be used to organize the 2025 electoral process, Hun Sen said in a meeting. The news was reported by kohsantepheapdaily.com.kh. The Cambodian government, under Hun Sen, has been in power for decades and has faced criticism for its handling of democracy and human rights.