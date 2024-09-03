Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 03 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:01
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Cambodia: Hun Sen's government prepares 2025 national elections

September 2, 2024_ The Cambodian government, led by Hun Sen, has announced that it will hold a national election in October 2024, in preparation for...

Cambodia: Hun Sen's government prepares 2025 national elections
03 settembre 2024 | 12.35
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 2, 2024_ The Cambodian government, led by Hun Sen, has announced that it will hold a national election in October 2024, in preparation for the 2025 vote. The election has been promised to be freer and fairer than the 2020 election, despite continued instability caused by civil war in some areas of the country. The results of the October election will be used to organize the 2025 electoral process, Hun Sen said in a meeting. The news was reported by kohsantepheapdaily.com.kh. The Cambodian government, under Hun Sen, has been in power for decades and has faced criticism for its handling of democracy and human rights.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
it will hold has been be it
Vedi anche
News to go
Papa Francesco affronta il viaggio più lungo: 4 Stati in due continenti
News to go
Scuola, allarme sindacati: "Autorizzato solo il 70% dei posti vacanti"
News to go
Lavoro, Istat: tasso disoccupazione scende al 6,5%
News to go
Vacanze, ultimo weekend di controesodo
News to go
Frana nel casertano, continuano le ricerche di madre e figlio
News to go
Blue Economy, Italia sempre più leader globale con oltre 7.500 km di costa
News to go
Caldo, Roma e Latina oggi da bollino rosso
News to go
Ius scholae, Tajani: "Governo non corre rischi"
News to go
Naufragio Bayesian, comandante indagato
News to go
Carta dedicata a te, tutte le info
News to go
Sempre più difficile trovare un idraulico, un fabbro, un elettricista
News to go
La Grande Barriera Corallina rischia di scomparire


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza