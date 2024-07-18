Cerca nel sito
 
Cambodia: Inauguration of the Somdech Preah Brahma Ratana Muni Pin Sem Museum in Siem Reap

Cambodia: Inauguration of the Somdech Preah Brahma Ratana Muni Pin Sem Museum in Siem Reap
18 luglio 2024 | 12.41
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

18 July 2024_ Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet and his wife, Pich Chanmony, presided over the groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of the Somdech Preah Brahma Ratana Muni Pin Sem Museum in Siem Reap. The project, located in the Wat Rajabo complex, will cost US$1,039,660.79 and will be completed in 24 months. Hun Manet highlighted the importance of the museum for cultural heritage preservation and tourist attraction. The museum aims to preserve Khmer culture and promote tourism in the region. Freshnewsasia.com reports it. Hun Manet also recalled the importance of peace and stability for the protection of cultural heritage and the development of tourism.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Somdech Preah Brahma Ratana Muni Pin Sem Museum his istidina Inauguration of the Somdech Preah Brahma Ratana Muni Pin Sem Museum
