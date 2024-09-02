Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 02 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:43
Cambodia: Information Minister attends AIBD conference in Malaysia

Cambodia: Information Minister attends AIBD conference in Malaysia
02 settembre 2024 | 12.26
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

01 September 2024_ H.E. Neth Pheaktra, Minister of Information of Cambodia, attended the closing ceremony of the 22nd General Conference and Associated Meetings of the Asia-Pacific Institute for Broadcasting Development (AIBD) held in Malaysia. During the event, the Minister shared his remarks regarding the importance of media development in the region. The conference brought together experts and industry representatives to discuss challenges and opportunities in the field of communication and broadcasting. The meeting served as an important platform for dialogue and cooperation among Asian countries in the media sector. This news was reported by akp.gov.kh. AIBD is an organization that promotes the development of media and communication in the Asia-Pacific region, helping to improve professional capacity and infrastructure in the sector.

