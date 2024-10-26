Cambodia: Information Minister Meets with Chinese President of the Institute for International Economic Strategy

October 25, 2024_ Cambodian Minister of Information, H.E. Neth Pheaktra, met with Ms. Diana Peng, President of the Institute of International Economic Strategy of the People's Republic of China, at the ministry's office today. During the meeting, the two leaders discussed potential cooperation and exchanges between the two countries. This meeting is an important step in strengthening ties between Cambodia and China, especially in the field of information and economic strategy. Ms. Peng's visit underscores China's interest in promoting closer relations with Cambodia. The news was reported by akp.gov.kh. Cambodia, a Southeast Asian country, is seeking to expand its international relations, especially with China, which is one of its major trading partners.