Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Sabato 26 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:37
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Cambodia: Information Minister Meets with Chinese President of the Institute for International Economic Strategy

October 25, 2024_ Cambodian Minister of Information, H.E. Neth Pheaktra, met with Ms. Diana Peng, President of the Institute of International...

Cambodia: Information Minister Meets with Chinese President of the Institute for International Economic Strategy
26 ottobre 2024 | 12.27
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 25, 2024_ Cambodian Minister of Information, H.E. Neth Pheaktra, met with Ms. Diana Peng, President of the Institute of International Economic Strategy of the People's Republic of China, at the ministry's office today. During the meeting, the two leaders discussed potential cooperation and exchanges between the two countries. This meeting is an important step in strengthening ties between Cambodia and China, especially in the field of information and economic strategy. Ms. Peng's visit underscores China's interest in promoting closer relations with Cambodia. The news was reported by akp.gov.kh. Cambodia, a Southeast Asian country, is seeking to expand its international relations, especially with China, which is one of its major trading partners.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
This meeting Southeast Asian country Cina President of the Institute of International
Vedi anche
News to go
Venezia, ticket prorogato al 2025: le novità
News to go
Maltempo, è ancora allerta al Nord: le regioni più colpite
News to go
Fmi: "Da inflazione a guerre, su prospettive pesa incertezza"
Turetta arriva in aula, sguardo basso al processo per l'omicidio di Giulia Cecchettin - Video
News to go
Nuova enciclica di Papa Francesco
News to go
In Italia i primi virus influenzali
News to go
Sciopero dei medici contro la manovra: la sanità si ferma il 20 novembre
News to go
Patente digitale al via, cosa c'è da sapere
News to go
Ungheria chiede revoca immunità Salis
News to go
Coldiretti: esportazione agroalimentare +8% nel 2024
News to go
Moldova, passa di margine referendum su adesione all'Ue
News to go
Enti locali e spese per utenze, Assium: + un miliardo in 5 anni


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza