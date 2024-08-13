Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 13 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 12:32
Cambodia: Information Minister to Attend ASEAN-China Week 2024

August 12, 2024_ H.E. Neth Pheaktra, Minister of Information of the Kingdom of Cambodia, inaugurated the ASEAN-China Week 2024 in Changzhi, Shanxi...

Cambodia: Information Minister to Attend ASEAN-China Week 2024
13 agosto 2024 | 12.35
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

August 12, 2024_ H.E. Neth Pheaktra, Minister of Information of the Kingdom of Cambodia, inaugurated the ASEAN-China Week 2024 in Changzhi, Shanxi Province, China, with a speech under the theme of “ASEAN-China Comprehensive Strategic Partnership: Towards Harmony through Innovation”. The event aims to strengthen ties between ASEAN countries and China by promoting cooperation in various fields. Minister Pheaktra’s participation highlights Cambodia’s importance in the regional context and its commitment to innovation and harmony among nations. This news was reported by akp.gov.kh. The ASEAN-China Week is an opportunity to discuss key issues and develop collaborative strategies for the future of the region.

