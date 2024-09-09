Cambodia: Initiative for environmental protection through sporting events

September 09, 2024_ Cambodia promotes the protection of natural resources and reforestation to combat climate change through sports events. During the inauguration of the "Sport for Tourism" event, the Undersecretary of State of the Ministry of Environment stressed the importance of these initiatives to improve the lives of local communities. The event, held in the Preah Vihear nature reserve, aims to raise awareness among the population on environmental conservation and create new job opportunities in the sustainable tourism sector. The news is reported by tvk.gov.kh. The initiative also involves collaboration between various ministries and local authorities, with the aim of promoting eco-friendly and sustainable tourism in Cambodia.