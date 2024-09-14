Cerca nel sito
 
Sabato 14 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:59
Cambodia: Initiative to combat plastic pollution in the Mekong

September 13, 2024_ Cambodia and six other Mekong countries have agreed to address the problem of plastic pollution that threatens the river and the...

Cambodia: Initiative to combat plastic pollution in the Mekong
14 settembre 2024 | 12.37
Redazione Adnkronos
September 13, 2024_ Cambodia and six other Mekong countries have agreed to address the problem of plastic pollution that threatens the river and the ecosystem. This decision was made during the 28th meeting of the Mekong Working Group, held in Phnom Penh. Participants discussed a joint document to prevent plastic pollution, highlighting the negative impact on the lives of millions of people. Cambodia confirmed its commitment to finding sustainable solutions and working together on broader environmental issues, such as climate change and resource management. The news is reported by thmeythmey.com. The meeting also highlighted the importance of a regional approach to address ecological challenges in Southeast Asia.

