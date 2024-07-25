Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 25 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 12:43
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Cambodia: Initiative to create a 'Professional Constitution for Journalists'

24 July 2024_ A seminar was held in Cambodia to discuss the draft of a 'Professional Constitution for Journalists', with the participation of over...

Cambodia: Initiative to create a 'Professional Constitution for Journalists'
25 luglio 2024 | 12.39
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

24 July 2024_ A seminar was held in Cambodia to discuss the draft of a 'Professional Constitution for Journalists', with the participation of over 200 representatives from various bodies, including UNESCO and journalists' associations. The Minister of Information, Khieu Kanharith, underlined the importance of this document to guarantee the professional ethics and safety of journalists in the country. The proposal aims to establish clear guidelines for the work of information professionals, promoting press freedom and accountability. The event took place at the Ministry of Information, as reported by tvk.gov.kh. This initiative represents a significant step towards strengthening the journalism profession in Cambodia, a crucial sector for democracy and transparency in the country.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
promoting press freedom including UNESCO event took draft
Vedi anche
News to go
Mattarella: "Eversivo ogni atto contro la libera informazione"
News to go
Camera approva decreto liste di attesa, è legge
News to go
Harris: "Conosco i tipi come Donald Trump"
News to go
Lavoro, patente a crediti: pronto decreto attuativo
News to go
Elezioni Usa 2024, nomination Kamala Harris sempre più vicina
News to go
Ddl su nomi femminili, retromarcia della Lega
News to go
Turismo, 36 milioni di italiani in vacanza
News to go
Caldo, cavallette e insetti alieni devastano campi e frutteti
News to go
Biden si ritira da corsa alla Casa Bianca, ultime news
News to go
Crosetto: "Ruolo inviato per Fronte Sud a Spagna? Quasi un affronto personale"
News to go
Governance Poll, torna il sondaggio su sindaci e governatori più amati
News to go
A maggio aumentato il debito pubblico italiano


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza