Cambodia: Initiative to create a 'Professional Constitution for Journalists'

24 July 2024_ A seminar was held in Cambodia to discuss the draft of a 'Professional Constitution for Journalists', with the participation of over 200 representatives from various bodies, including UNESCO and journalists' associations. The Minister of Information, Khieu Kanharith, underlined the importance of this document to guarantee the professional ethics and safety of journalists in the country. The proposal aims to establish clear guidelines for the work of information professionals, promoting press freedom and accountability. The event took place at the Ministry of Information, as reported by tvk.gov.kh. This initiative represents a significant step towards strengthening the journalism profession in Cambodia, a crucial sector for democracy and transparency in the country.