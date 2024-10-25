Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 25 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:32
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Cambodia: Initiative to fight climate change through environmental cleanup

October 24, 2024_ Eng Sopheak, Minister of Environment of Cambodia, stressed the importance of keeping our spaces clean to help fight climate change....

Cambodia: Initiative to fight climate change through environmental cleanup
25 ottobre 2024 | 12.26
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 24, 2024_ Eng Sopheak, Minister of Environment of Cambodia, stressed the importance of keeping our spaces clean to help fight climate change. During the “Climate 2024” forum in Preah Sihanouk, he highlighted that Cambodia, while not a major emitter of greenhouse gases, still suffers severe climate impacts. He urged to unite efforts in six key sectors to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and build resilience. This news is reported by freshnewsasia.com. Cambodia is implementing national and international strategies to address environmental challenges, including reducing plastic use and promoting renewable energy.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
This news He He highlighted that elio
Vedi anche
Turetta arriva in aula, sguardo basso al processo per l'omicidio di Giulia Cecchettin - Video
News to go
Nuova enciclica di Papa Francesco
News to go
In Italia i primi virus influenzali
News to go
Sciopero dei medici contro la manovra: la sanità si ferma il 20 novembre
News to go
Patente digitale al via, cosa c'è da sapere
News to go
Ungheria chiede revoca immunità Salis
News to go
Coldiretti: esportazione agroalimentare +8% nel 2024
News to go
Moldova, passa di margine referendum su adesione all'Ue
News to go
Enti locali e spese per utenze, Assium: + un miliardo in 5 anni
News to go
Maltempo Emilia Romagna, oggi allerta meteo arancione
Maltempo in Calabria, esonda torrente: isolato Comune di Maida - Video
News to go
Bce taglia ancora i tassi d'interesse: mutui più accessibili


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza