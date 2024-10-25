Cambodia: Initiative to fight climate change through environmental cleanup

October 24, 2024_ Eng Sopheak, Minister of Environment of Cambodia, stressed the importance of keeping our spaces clean to help fight climate change. During the “Climate 2024” forum in Preah Sihanouk, he highlighted that Cambodia, while not a major emitter of greenhouse gases, still suffers severe climate impacts. He urged to unite efforts in six key sectors to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and build resilience. This news is reported by freshnewsasia.com. Cambodia is implementing national and international strategies to address environmental challenges, including reducing plastic use and promoting renewable energy.