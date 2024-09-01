Cambodia: Initiative to Promote Kun Khmer in Angkor

August 31, 2024_ A three-day tour dedicated to Kun Khmer, the traditional Cambodian martial art, took place in the historic area of Angkor, from August 27 to 29. The event, organized by the Department of Sports of the Ministry of Education, saw the participation of Kun Khmer athletes, who had the opportunity to learn and deepen the techniques of this discipline. The initiative aims to strengthen the culture of Kun Khmer and preserve the cultural heritage of the country, with the creation of official documents to clearly identify this martial art. The news was reported by thmeythmey.com. The tour included visits to the temples of Angkor, where the athletes could see representations of Kun Khmer carved in ancient stones.