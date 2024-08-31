Cambodia: Inter-ministerial meeting to strengthen ties with France

August 30, 2024_ On August 29, 2024, H.E. LIM Bunhok, Secretary of State of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Cambodia, chaired an inter-ministerial meeting to discuss cooperation between Cambodia and France. During the meeting, preparations for the second Cambodia-France Bilateral Political Consultation, scheduled for October in France, were reviewed. Representatives of the ministries and institutions involved worked together to define common strategies and objectives. The news was reported by akp.gov.kh. This meeting marks an important step in strengthening diplomatic and political relations between the two countries.