Cambodia: Inter-province collaboration for economic development with South Korea

July 28, 2024_ Kampong Thom province governor Nuon Phara has attracted investment from South Korea to develop the local economy, less than a month after taking office. Together with the governor of South Korea's Gyeongsangbuk-do province, Lee Cheol Woo, he signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to strengthen trade, tourism and agricultural relations between the two provinces. The MoU, valid for five years, includes nine points of cooperation, including cultural exchanges and investment opportunities. Kampong Thom and Gyeongsangbuk-do provinces will focus on sectors such as trade, education and agriculture, using modern technologies. The news is reported by thmeythmey.com. This initiative represents a significant step for Cambodia as it seeks to expand its international relations and attract foreign investment.