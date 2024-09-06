Cerca nel sito
 
Cambodia: Interfaith Dialogue Project for Peace and Sustainable Development Launched

06 September 2024_ An interfaith dialogue project has been inaugurated in Cambodia, aimed at promoting peace and sustainable development along the...

Cambodia: Interfaith Dialogue Project for Peace and Sustainable Development Launched
06 settembre 2024 | 12.27
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

06 September 2024_ An interfaith dialogue project has been inaugurated in Cambodia, aimed at promoting peace and sustainable development along the Mekong River. During the ceremony, the Secretary of State of the Ministry of Religious Affairs stressed the importance of all religions as a source of values for social education. The project aims to improve the effectiveness of religious policies and ensure positive results through cooperation between different faiths. The news was reported by tvk.gov.kh. This project is part of a broader context of promoting religious tolerance and peace in the Mekong region, involving various local and international actors.

