October 25, 2024_ Cambodia’s Ministry of the Interior has issued a statement in response to recent false reports spread by some foreign media outlets regarding human trafficking in the country. These reports claim that Cambodia is involved in illegal activities such as slave labor and human trafficking, especially related to illegal call centers. The Ministry has categorically denied these claims, stressing the government’s commitment to fighting crime and protecting human rights. The source of this information is kohsantepheapdaily.com.kh. The Ministry has called on media outlets to verify the information before publishing it, to avoid damaging the country’s image and international reputation.