Sabato 10 Agosto 2024
Cambodia: Introduction of Cambodia e-Arrival system for tourism and security
09 August 2024_ Cambodia has launched the Cambodia e-Arrival electronic system, an initiative aimed at improving tourist reception and strengthening security in the country. The system was presented by the Honourable S. Sokha, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, as a joint achievement to attract visitors. This innovation is part of a growing digitalization, aimed at simplifying entry procedures into the Kingdom. The news was reported by kohsantepheapdaily.com.kh. The Cambodia e-Arrival system represents a significant step for Cambodia, a country known for its cultural and historical riches, such as the temples of Angkor, which attract millions of tourists every year.

