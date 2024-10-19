Cerca nel sito
 
Sabato 19 Ottobre 2024
Cambodia: Investiture Ceremony for 4,742 Cambodian Red Party Youth

October 19, 2024_ This morning, the Cambodian Red Party held an investiture ceremony for 4,742 young people, including 3,106 women, in the capital...

19 ottobre 2024 | 12.17
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 19, 2024_ This morning, the Cambodian Red Party held an investiture ceremony for 4,742 young people, including 3,106 women, in the capital Phnom Penh. The event was held under the presidency of Prime Minister Hun Manet and party chairman Bun Rany Hun Sen. In his speech, Hun Manet stressed the importance of youth development for political stability and peace in Cambodia, highlighting the link between the party's progress and the well-being of the nation. The ceremony also highlighted the Red Party's historic role in rebuilding the country after the Pol Pot regime, which caused great suffering to the Cambodian people. The news was reported by freshnewsasia.com. The Red Party, also known as the Khmer Rouge, has been at the center of Cambodian history, with a controversial past linked to violence and genocide.

