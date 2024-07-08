Cerca nel sito
 
Cambodia: Japan donates ships to national police

July 7, 2024_ Japan has promised to provide ships to the Cambodian National Police as part of cooperation between the Cambodian Maritime Police and...

Cambodia: Japan donates ships to national police
08 luglio 2024 | 12.12
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

July 7, 2024_ Japan has promised to provide ships to the Cambodian National Police as part of cooperation between the Cambodian Maritime Police and the Japanese Coast Guard. The announcement was made by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Cambodia on July 7, 2024. The donation aims to strengthen Cambodia's maritime patrol capabilities. The collaboration between the two countries is part of a context of growing bilateral cooperation in the field of maritime security. This was reported by kohsantepheapdaily.com.kh. This initiative represents a significant step in strengthening relations between Cambodia and Japan.

in Evidenza