Sabato 07 Settembre 2024
Cambodia: Japan Invests $55 Million to Upgrade Phnom Penh's Power Grid

September 6, 2024_ Japan has co-signed a loan of about $55 million to expand Phnom Penh's power grid, aiming to attract foreign investment and...

Cambodia: Japan Invests $55 Million to Upgrade Phnom Penh's Power Grid
07 settembre 2024 | 12.15
Redazione Adnkronos
September 6, 2024_ Japan has co-signed a loan of about $55 million to expand Phnom Penh's power grid, aiming to attract foreign investment and promote economic development. Japanese Ambassador to Cambodia Ueno Atsushi stressed the importance of a robust power grid to ensure a stable power supply in the capital. The project, launched in 2015, involves the construction of transmission lines and distribution stations to improve access to electricity. The news was reported by phnompenhpost.com. This investment is part of Japan's initiative to support the transition to clean and sustainable energy in Cambodia, a country that is facing significant challenges in the energy sector.

