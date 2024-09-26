Cambodia: Japan renews support for sports development in Cambodia

Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 26 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:46
26 settembre 2024 | 12.33
Redazione Adnkronos
September 25, 2024_ Japan will continue to support Cambodia in developing its sports sector, as confirmed by Vath Chamroeun, Secretary General of the National Olympic Committee of Cambodia (NOCC). During a meeting with Japanese Ambassador Ueno Atsushi, the two sides discussed sports cooperation, highlighting Japan's support for Cambodian coaches and athletes. Japan has already provided assistance in various sports, including judo and karate, in preparation for the 2029 Asian Youth Games to be held in Cambodia. The source of this news is thmeythmey.com. In addition, future cooperation and international sports events, such as the 2024 Federation of International Gymnastics (FIG) Congress in Doha, Qatar, were discussed.

