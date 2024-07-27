Cambodia: Japanese experts collaborate on entrepreneurial support center

July 26, 2024_ Cambodia is working on establishing an "Entrepreneurial Support Center" with the assistance of Japanese experts from the Japan Foreign Trade Organization. These specialists shared their experiences in planning and managing such a center, which aims to support local small and medium-sized businesses. The Cambodian government, through the Development Council, has confirmed the importance of this initiative to stimulate the national economy. The collaboration between Cambodia and Japan represents a significant step towards business development in the country. The news was reported by kohsantepheapdaily.com.kh. This project is part of a broader context of economic cooperation between the two countries, aimed at improving entrepreneurial skills in Cambodia.