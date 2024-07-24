Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 24 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 13:21
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Cambodia: Kan Chhem support for CLV-DTA regional cooperation

24 July 2024_ Kan Chhem expressed strong support for Prime Minister Hun Sen's speech regarding regional cooperation between Cambodia, Laos and...

Cambodia: Kan Chhem support for CLV-DTA regional cooperation
24 luglio 2024 | 13.17
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

24 July 2024_ Kan Chhem expressed strong support for Prime Minister Hun Sen's speech regarding regional cooperation between Cambodia, Laos and Vietnam (CLV-DTA) during a meeting on 23 July 2024. He condemned claims by those who argue that this cooperation leads to the loss of territory. The project, launched in 1999, aims to promote integration and economic development between the three countries, with Cambodia hosting the 12th high-level meeting in 2024. The news is reported by freshnewsasia.com. This program is essential to address common challenges and improve trade and tourism relations between the nations involved.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Cambodia hosting between Cambodia This program high level meeting
Vedi anche
News to go
Elezioni Usa 2024, nomination Kamala Harris sempre più vicina
News to go
Ddl su nomi femminili, retromarcia della Lega
News to go
Turismo, 36 milioni di italiani in vacanza
News to go
Caldo, cavallette e insetti alieni devastano campi e frutteti
News to go
Biden si ritira da corsa alla Casa Bianca, ultime news
News to go
Crosetto: "Ruolo inviato per Fronte Sud a Spagna? Quasi un affronto personale"
News to go
Governance Poll, torna il sondaggio su sindaci e governatori più amati
News to go
A maggio aumentato il debito pubblico italiano
News to go
Decreto agricoltura, c'è il via libera definitivo dalla Camera: le misure
News to go
Boom del falso Made in Italy, in 2023 sequestrati oltre 7 milioni di prodotti
News to go
Vaccini, Onu: nei bimbi sotto i livelli pre-Covid
News to go
Assicurazioni, Fisac Cgil: utili record a 8 miliardi nel 2023


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza