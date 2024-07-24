Cambodia: Kan Chhem support for CLV-DTA regional cooperation

24 July 2024_ Kan Chhem expressed strong support for Prime Minister Hun Sen's speech regarding regional cooperation between Cambodia, Laos and Vietnam (CLV-DTA) during a meeting on 23 July 2024. He condemned claims by those who argue that this cooperation leads to the loss of territory. The project, launched in 1999, aims to promote integration and economic development between the three countries, with Cambodia hosting the 12th high-level meeting in 2024. The news is reported by freshnewsasia.com. This program is essential to address common challenges and improve trade and tourism relations between the nations involved.