Domenica 06 Ottobre 2024
Cambodia: Kep government faces complaints over high meal prices

05 October 2024_ Kep provincial governor Soum Piseth has called on tourists to report any problems with high food prices, as local authorities work...

06 ottobre 2024 | 12.05
Redazione Adnkronos
05 October 2024_ Kep provincial governor Soum Piseth has called on tourists to report any problems with high food prices, as local authorities work to address the issue. Since the end of the Pchum Ben festival, residents have raised concerns about unaffordable food prices, despite efforts by authorities to address the issue. The governor acknowledged the shortcomings in food prices and urged residents to provide feedback to improve the situation. Soum Piseth also provided three contact numbers to report any irregularities in services, underlining the provincial government's commitment to making Kep more attractive to tourists. The news was reported by thmeythmey.com. Kep province welcomed 79,538 visitors during the festival, an increase of 26.11% compared to 2023.

