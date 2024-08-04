Cerca nel sito
 
Cambodia: Key members abandon opposition party

03 August 2024_ Three prominent members of Cambodia's opposition party have announced their separation from the party and leader Sam Rainsy, expressing disappointment at the lack of a clear political strategy. These members criticized the party's actions as harmful to national interests and called to join the ruling party, the Cambodian People's Party, led by Prime Minister Hun Sen. The decision to abandon the opposition party was motivated by the belief that the Cambodian People's Party is the only one capable of guaranteeing stability and progress for the country. The news was reported by freshnewsasia.com. This development marks a further weakening of the political opposition in Cambodia, where the Cambodian People's Party has dominated the political scene for decades.

