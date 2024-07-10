Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 10 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 12:40
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Cambodia: Khmer agricultural products to Europe, including Italy

9 July 2024_ After rice, two other Cambodian agricultural products, cashews and Khmer noodles, are ready to be exported to Europe. This was announced...

Cambodia: Khmer agricultural products to Europe, including Italy
10 luglio 2024 | 12.13
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

9 July 2024_ After rice, two other Cambodian agricultural products, cashews and Khmer noodles, are ready to be exported to Europe. This was announced by the Cambodian Ministry of Information. Keo Mony, deputy general manager of Amru Rice Cambodia, said the company has already exported rice to various European and American countries, receiving strong support. Now, the company is looking for new opportunities to export cashews and Khmer noodles to European supermarkets. According to business-cambodia.com, the company has already exported rice to countries such as Denmark, Holland, the United Kingdom, Australia, France, Finland, Italy and the United States. The export of cashews will open a large market for Cambodian farmers, who until now have mainly sold to middleman traders from neighboring countries.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
including Italy company has already by the Cambodian Ministry of Information export cashews
Vedi anche
News to go
Conti pubblici, Giorgetti: "Non serve manovra lacrime e sangue"
News to go
Vacanze estive 2024, cresce il budget medio degli italiani: +15%
News to go
Bonus colonnine, al via le prenotazioni: cosa c’è da sapere
News to go
Quarta ondata di caldo africano sull'Italia, le previsioni
News to go
Elezioni Francia, il day after: cosa succede ora?
News to go
Caro voli per Sardegna e Sicilia
News to go
Estate 2024, dove andranno gli italiani in vacanza
News to go
Caldo ed emicrania, c'è un legame
News to go
Covid, casi in leggero aumento in Italia
News to go
Lavoro, a maggio calo dopo 3 mesi crescita: -17mila occupati
News to go
Granchio blu, "danni per 100 milioni di euro ai pescatori"
Meloni: "Sicurezza non è un costo, ma diritto di ogni lavoratore"


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza