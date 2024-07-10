Cambodia: Khmer agricultural products to Europe, including Italy

9 July 2024_ After rice, two other Cambodian agricultural products, cashews and Khmer noodles, are ready to be exported to Europe. This was announced by the Cambodian Ministry of Information. Keo Mony, deputy general manager of Amru Rice Cambodia, said the company has already exported rice to various European and American countries, receiving strong support. Now, the company is looking for new opportunities to export cashews and Khmer noodles to European supermarkets. According to business-cambodia.com, the company has already exported rice to countries such as Denmark, Holland, the United Kingdom, Australia, France, Finland, Italy and the United States. The export of cashews will open a large market for Cambodian farmers, who until now have mainly sold to middleman traders from neighboring countries.