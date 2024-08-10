Cerca nel sito
 
Sabato 10 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 12:36
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Cambodia: Khmer Traditional Wrestling Tournament "Prime Minister's Prize" Prepares

August 10, 2024_ Cambodia is organizing the Khmer wrestling tournament, known as the “Prime Minister’s Prize,” which will take place from October 18...

Cambodia: Khmer Traditional Wrestling Tournament
10 agosto 2024 | 12.26
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

August 10, 2024_ Cambodia is organizing the Khmer wrestling tournament, known as the “Prime Minister’s Prize,” which will take place from October 18 to 20, 2024. The event, promoted by Prime Minister Hun Manet, aims to ensure adequate prizes to attract the best athletes, avoiding prizes that are inferior to those of professional competitions. Deputy Chairman of the Khmer Wrestling Commission, Vath Chamroeun, stressed the importance of maintaining high standards and transparency in organizing the tournament. The news was reported by thmeythmey.com. This tournament is an important initiative to promote Cambodian sports culture and enhance local traditions.

