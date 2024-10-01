Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 01 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:59
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Cambodia: King Sihamoni attends the 19th Francophonie Summit in France

01 October 2024_ His Majesty Preah Bat Samdech Preah Boromneath Norodom Sihamoni, King of Cambodia, left this morning to attend the 19th Francophonie...

Cambodia: King Sihamoni attends the 19th Francophonie Summit in France
01 ottobre 2024 | 12.40
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

01 October 2024_ His Majesty Preah Bat Samdech Preah Boromneath Norodom Sihamoni, King of Cambodia, left this morning to attend the 19th Francophonie Summit to be held in France from 4 to 5 October 2024. The King was accompanied by senior officials, including Senate President Hun Sen and French Ambassador to Cambodia Jacques Pellet. The summit, which will have the theme of “Creating, Innovating and Doing Business in French,” will focus on issues such as youth employment in Francophone countries. During his visit, King Sihamoni will meet with French President Emmanuel Macron to discuss the historic friendship between Cambodia and France, akp.gov.kh reported. The summit represents an important opportunity to strengthen economic and cultural ties between Francophone countries.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
King of Cambodia During his visit istidina Francophone countries
Vedi anche
News to go
Israele e l'attacco via terra "limitato" in Libano, ultime news
News to go
Elezioni provinciali 2024, risultati e i presidenti eletti
News to go
Incidenti sul lavoro, al via patente a punti nei cantieri
News to go
Milano, arrestati i capi ultras di Inter e Milan
News to go
Masotelioma, nel 2021 in Ue 2.380 decessi prevenibili
News to go
Libano, Mikati: "Fermare guerra sterminio di Israele"
News to go
Cdm, via libera decreto contro violenze ai sanitari. Nordio: "Effetto deterrente"
News to go
Elezioni provinciali 2024, 29 settembre election day
News to go
Giornata mondiale del turismo, i dati dell'estate 2024
News to go
Meteo, Italia divisa in due
News to go
Israele, Meloni: "Affermiamo diritto di difendersi ma rispetti diritto internazionale"
News to go
Raid israeliani in Libano, ultime news


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza