Cambodia: King Sihamoni attends the 19th Francophonie Summit in France

01 October 2024_ His Majesty Preah Bat Samdech Preah Boromneath Norodom Sihamoni, King of Cambodia, left this morning to attend the 19th Francophonie Summit to be held in France from 4 to 5 October 2024. The King was accompanied by senior officials, including Senate President Hun Sen and French Ambassador to Cambodia Jacques Pellet. The summit, which will have the theme of “Creating, Innovating and Doing Business in French,” will focus on issues such as youth employment in Francophone countries. During his visit, King Sihamoni will meet with French President Emmanuel Macron to discuss the historic friendship between Cambodia and France, akp.gov.kh reported. The summit represents an important opportunity to strengthen economic and cultural ties between Francophone countries.