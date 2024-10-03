Cambodia: Last day of Pchum Ben with a visit to the Angkor Botanical Garden

03 October 2024_ The Angkor Botanical Garden in Siem Reap saw a significant turnout of visitors this morning, marking the last day of the Pchum Ben festival. Participants took advantage of the day to explore the natural beauty of the garden, a major tourist attraction in the region. Pchum Ben is a traditional Cambodian festival dedicated to commemorating ancestors, culminating in rituals and celebrations across the country. The attendance of visitors to the botanical garden highlights the interest in Cambodian culture and nature, akp.gov.kh reported. The Angkor Botanical Garden is known for its large collection of tropical plants and its ecological importance, attracting tourists and locals seeking relaxation and natural beauty.