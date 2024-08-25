Cerca nel sito
 
Domenica 25 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 13:14
Cambodia: Local Candidates Abandon Opposition Party

August 24, 2024_ Six opposition party candidates in Cambodia have announced their departure from the party and its leader Sam Rainsy, expressing...

Cambodia: Local Candidates Abandon Opposition Party
25 agosto 2024 | 12.58
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

August 24, 2024_ Six opposition party candidates in Cambodia have announced their departure from the party and its leader Sam Rainsy, expressing disappointment over the lack of a clear political strategy. The members, from Pea Reang district in Prey Veng province, criticized the party's actions, which they said had not brought benefits to the nation. They also called for joining the ruling Cambodian People's Party to continue their political activity. The news was reported by freshnewsasia.com, highlighting a significant shift in Cambodia's political landscape. The development underscores the growing dissatisfaction with the current political dynamics and the search for stability by former opposition members.

