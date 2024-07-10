Cambodia: Local experts manage to reproduce rare turtles

9 July 2024_ The Angkor Center for Biodiversity Conservation (ACCB) announced that Cambodian experts have succeeded in breeding the softshell turtle in captivity. This species is considered at risk of extinction and its reproduction represents an important step forward for the conservation of biodiversity in the country. The ACCB highlighted the importance of this success for the protection of threatened species in Cambodia. The news was reported by the website kohsantepheapdaily.com.kh. This finding could pave the way for further conservation initiatives for other endangered species.