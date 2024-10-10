Cambodia: Malaysia Recognizes Country's Tourism Potential

October 10, 2024_ The Chairman of the ASEAN Business Council of Malaysia has praised Cambodia as a small country with high potential, especially in the tourism sector. During a meeting with the Cambodian Prime Minister, the progress and opportunities for tourism development in the region were discussed. Malaysia stressed the importance of cooperation among ASEAN countries to promote tourism and improve infrastructure. This recognition highlights Cambodia's commitment to strengthening its position as a tourism destination. This news was reported by kohsantepheapdaily.com.kh. Cambodia is known for its historical sites, including Angkor Wat, and its growing international tourist appeal.