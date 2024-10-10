Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 10 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:54
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Cambodia: Malaysia Recognizes Country's Tourism Potential

October 10, 2024_ The Chairman of the ASEAN Business Council of Malaysia has praised Cambodia as a small country with high potential, especially in...

Cambodia: Malaysia Recognizes Country's Tourism Potential
10 ottobre 2024 | 12.14
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 10, 2024_ The Chairman of the ASEAN Business Council of Malaysia has praised Cambodia as a small country with high potential, especially in the tourism sector. During a meeting with the Cambodian Prime Minister, the progress and opportunities for tourism development in the region were discussed. Malaysia stressed the importance of cooperation among ASEAN countries to promote tourism and improve infrastructure. This recognition highlights Cambodia's commitment to strengthening its position as a tourism destination. This news was reported by kohsantepheapdaily.com.kh. Cambodia is known for its historical sites, including Angkor Wat, and its growing international tourist appeal.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
praised Cambodia as Malesia as Cambodia's
Vedi anche
News to go
Orban vs Salis, scontro a Strasburgo
News to go
Maltempo Italia, attesi temporali e piogge intense sul Centro-Nord
News to go
Sanità, report Gimbe: nel 2023 crollata spesa per prevenzione
News to go
Bankitalia: con revisione Istat ribasso stima Pil 2024 a +0,8%
News to go
A ottobre aumenti in busta paga, ecco per chi
News to go
7 ottobre, un anno fa l'attacco di Hamas a Israele
News to go
Energia, i dati della relazione annuale Mase
News to go
Servizio civile agricolo, cosa c'è da sapere
News to go
E' la Giornata mondiale degli Insegnanti
News to go
Terrorismo, 22enne egiziano arrestato per proselitismo sul web
News to go
Maltempo, allerta rossa in Emilia-Romagna
News to go
Trasporti, sabato 5 ottobre sciopero nazionale Orsa


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza