July 31, 2024_ A group of seven local opposition party leaders in Cambodia have announced their separation from the party and leader Sam Rainsy, expressing disappointment at the lack of a clear political strategy. These leaders recognized past mistakes and decided to no longer follow Rainsy's directives, believing that his actions did not benefit the nation. They also asked to join the ruling party, the Cambodian People's Party, led by Prime Minister Hun Sen, to continue their political activity. The news was reported by freshnewsasia.com. This development marks a further weakening of the political opposition in Cambodia, where the Cambodian People's Party is currently the main political player.