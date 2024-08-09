Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 09 Agosto 2024
Cambodia: Mass desertion of opposition party

August 9, 2024_ A group of seven opposition party candidates in Cambodia have announced their split from the party and its leader Sam Rainsy,...

09 agosto 2024
Redazione Adnkronos
August 9, 2024_ A group of seven opposition party candidates in Cambodia have announced their split from the party and its leader Sam Rainsy, expressing disappointment over the lack of a clear political strategy. The former members criticized the party's actions as detrimental to national interests and called for joining the ruling Cambodian People's Party, led by Prime Minister Hun Sen. The decision was motivated by the belief that the Cambodian People's Party is the only party that can ensure stability and progress for the country, freshnewsasia.com reported. The development marks a further blow to the already weakened opposition party, as the government continues to push for national development projects.

in Evidenza