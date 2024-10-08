Cambodia: Matriculation Exams Begin in Phnom Penh Under Education Minister's Supervision

08 October 2024_ This morning, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Education, Youth and Sports, H.E. Dr. Hang Chuon Naron, opened the high school leaving examinations at Preah Sisowath High School in Phnom Penh. The event marks the start of a major two-day examination session involving many students in the Cambodian capital. During his visit, the Minister opened an envelope containing an exam subject, stressing the importance of ensuring a fair and transparent assessment process. Preah Sisowath High School is one of the most prestigious high schools in Phnom Penh, known for its academic excellence. This news was reported by akp.gov.kh. The high school leaving examinations are a crucial moment for Cambodian students, as they determine their access to higher education.