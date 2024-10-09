Cambodia: Matriculation exams run smoothly despite candidates' health issues

October 9, 2024_ Cambodia’s school-leaving exams are proceeding smoothly and smoothly, under the watchful eye of anti-corruption bodies and youth groups. However, some candidates have faced health issues during the exams, with cases of illness and accidents reported. In particular, a candidate in Oddar Meanchey province suffered an accident on her way to the exam, while in Banteay Meanchey another candidate suffered a hypoglycemic attack. Despite these difficulties, candidates were able to continue their exams in separate rooms, monitored by medical personnel, as reported by thmeythmey.com.