Domenica 14 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 13:03
Cambodia: Medical conference with Italian experts to fight childhood respiratory diseases

July 14, 2024_ Professor Kim Ang, deputy director of the National Children's Hospital of Cambodia, said respiratory diseases pose a major health...

Cambodia: Medical conference with Italian experts to fight childhood respiratory diseases
14 luglio 2024 | 12.22
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

July 14, 2024_ Professor Kim Ang, deputy director of the National Children's Hospital of Cambodia, said respiratory diseases pose a major health burden to children in the country. During a conference held on July 13 in Phnom Penh, he highlighted the importance of effective diagnosis, treatment and prevention of these diseases. The conference featured national and international experts, including Italian specialists, who shared updates on diagnosis and treatment techniques. Pharmacist Diep Pov highlighted the contribution of European, particularly Italian, studies in providing innovative medicines to reduce the impact of respiratory diseases on Cambodian children. Kampucheathmey.com reports it. The event offered doctors and specialists new technical knowledge to improve the treatment and prevention of respiratory diseases in children.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
