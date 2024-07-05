Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 05 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 15:09
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Cambodia: Meeting between Hun Sen and the French ambassador Jacques Pellet

July 4, 2024_ Cambodian Senate President Hun Sen met with French Ambassador Jacques Pellet to discuss growing French trade and investment in...

Cambodia: Meeting between Hun Sen and the French ambassador Jacques Pellet
05 luglio 2024 | 12.34
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

July 4, 2024_ Cambodian Senate President Hun Sen met with French Ambassador Jacques Pellet to discuss growing French trade and investment in Cambodia. During the meeting, Pellet praised the cooperation between the two countries, highlighting official visits and high-level exchanges that have strengthened bilateral ties. The ambassador also announced the organization of a Cambodia-France economic forum next week, with the participation of 250 French investors. Hun Sen expressed his appreciation for the French support and recalled the importance of continued cooperation. Freshnewsasia.com reports it. The meeting also touched on topics such as the use of the French language in Cambodia and the country's preparation to host the Francophonie summit in 2026.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
meeting between Hun Sen French ambassador French reports it
Vedi anche
Meloni: "Sicurezza non è un costo, ma diritto di ogni lavoratore"
News to go
Emergenza ospedali, il 91% dei medici in ferie
Sangiuliano: "I musei italiani sono cresciuti per qualità dell'offerta" - Video
News to go
Integratori alimentari, fatturato da 4,5 miliardi di euro
Israele, attacco con coltello in centro commerciale: Hamas esulta - Video
News to go
Operazione antimafia ad Aprilia: arrestati in 25, c'è anche il sindaco Principi
News to go
Incentivi auto, immatricolazioni su del 15% a giugno
News to go
Bloccate a Malpensa 6 tonnellate di 'ingredienti' per ecstasy
News to go
Saldi estivi 2024, quando iniziano: il calendario
News to go
La tassa sull'ambiente fa aumentare le tariffe degli aerei
News to go
Turismo internazionale, nel 2023 entrate a livelli pre Covid
News to go
Cibo taroccato, all'estero 1 turista italiano su 2 si imbatte in prodotti fake


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza