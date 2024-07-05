Cambodia: Meeting between Hun Sen and the French ambassador Jacques Pellet

July 4, 2024_ Cambodian Senate President Hun Sen met with French Ambassador Jacques Pellet to discuss growing French trade and investment in Cambodia. During the meeting, Pellet praised the cooperation between the two countries, highlighting official visits and high-level exchanges that have strengthened bilateral ties. The ambassador also announced the organization of a Cambodia-France economic forum next week, with the participation of 250 French investors. Hun Sen expressed his appreciation for the French support and recalled the importance of continued cooperation. Freshnewsasia.com reports it. The meeting also touched on topics such as the use of the French language in Cambodia and the country's preparation to host the Francophonie summit in 2026.