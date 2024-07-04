Cambodia: Meeting between Hun Sen and the National Council for Women

3 July 2024_ The president of the Cambodian Senate, Hun Sen, met with a delegation from the National Council for Women, led by the Minister of Women's Affairs, Eng Kantha Phavi. During the meeting, the 2023 progress and 2024 plans of the Council, which works to promote gender equality and women's rights in Cambodia, were discussed. Hun Sen expressed gratitude for the work done and highlighted the importance of strengthening the role of women in the economy and education. The news is reported by freshnewsasia.com. The meeting took place at the January 7 Palace, concluding with a commitment to continue initiatives to improve the condition of women in the country.