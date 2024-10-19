Cambodia: Meeting between Prime Minister Hun Manet and Australian Ambassador Derek Yip

October 18, 2024_ Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet met with Australian Ambassador Derek Yip to discuss bilateral cooperation at the Peace Palace. During the meeting, Yip praised Cambodia's rapid progress in various sectors and expressed Australia's commitment to further strengthen relations between the two countries. The topics discussed included supporting Cambodia to exit the category of least developed countries by 2029 and implementing strategies for sustainable economic development. This news was reported by tvk.gov.kh. This meeting highlights the importance of cooperation between Cambodia and Australia in key areas such as trade, economy and security.