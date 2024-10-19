Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Sabato 19 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 14:18
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Cambodia: Meeting between Prime Minister Hun Manet and Australian Ambassador Derek Yip

October 18, 2024_ Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet met with Australian Ambassador Derek Yip to discuss bilateral cooperation at the Peace Palace....

Cambodia: Meeting between Prime Minister Hun Manet and Australian Ambassador Derek Yip
19 ottobre 2024 | 12.17
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 18, 2024_ Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet met with Australian Ambassador Derek Yip to discuss bilateral cooperation at the Peace Palace. During the meeting, Yip praised Cambodia's rapid progress in various sectors and expressed Australia's commitment to further strengthen relations between the two countries. The topics discussed included supporting Cambodia to exit the category of least developed countries by 2029 and implementing strategies for sustainable economic development. This news was reported by tvk.gov.kh. This meeting highlights the importance of cooperation between Cambodia and Australia in key areas such as trade, economy and security.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Minister Hun This meeting highlights convegno meeting
Vedi anche
News to go
Caro affitti, studenti universitari alle prese con costi alle stelle
News to go
S&P conferma rating Italia
News to go
Bce, nuovo taglio dei tassi
News to go
Mascherine di nuovo obbligatorie negli ospedali
News to go
Banca mondiale: quasi 700 milioni di persone vivono in condizioni di povertà estrema
News to go
Medicina, novità per l'accesso al corso di laurea
News to go
Assegno unico, Inps: in primi 8 mesi 2024 erogati 13,1 miliardi
News to go
Sciopero venerdì 18 ottobre, trasporti a rischio
News to go
Piogge e temporali in arrivo
News to go
Manovra, oggi Cdm alle 20
News to go
Migranti, von der Leyen: "Sviluppare hub rimpatri fuori Ue, guardiamo a intesa Italia-Albania"
News to go
Manovra, Schillaci: "Piano triennale assunzioni, mancano infermieri più di medici"


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza