Lunedì 29 Luglio 2024
Cambodia: Meeting between Prime Minister Hun Manet and the Commander of the Philippine Army

July 29, 2024_ The Prime Minister of Cambodia, Samdech Moha Borvor Thipadei Hun Manet, met with General Roy M. Galido, Commander of the Philippine...

July 29, 2024_ The Prime Minister of Cambodia, Samdech Moha Borvor Thipadei Hun Manet, met with General Roy M. Galido, Commander of the Philippine Army, at the Peace Palace this morning. During the meeting, the two leaders discussed issues of military cooperation and regional security. This meeting marks an important step in strengthening relations between Cambodia and the Philippines, two Southeast Asian nations. General Galido's visit underlines the Philippines' commitment to working with neighboring countries to address common challenges. The news was reported by akp.gov.kh. Cambodia, located in Southeast Asia, is known for its rich cultural history and heritage, while the Philippines is an archipelago made up of over 7,000 islands.

